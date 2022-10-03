WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Cut to $40.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $337,501,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after buying an additional 1,342,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $62,641,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

