Wilder World Price Tops $0.23 (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $115.89 million and $576,662.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Wilder World is www.wilderworld.com. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

