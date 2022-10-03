Willner & Heller LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,933,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,447. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

