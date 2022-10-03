Willner & Heller LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.77. 12,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,299. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

