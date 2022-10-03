WINkLink Hits Market Cap of $97.50 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $97.50 million and $34.56 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIN is a TRC20 token issued on the TRON network, which is used in multiple scenarios; WinkLink nodes receive WIN tokens as rewards for providing trusted data, Developers request trusted data by paying WIN to the WinkLink nodes, WIN holders can get involved in community governance and decide its future By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. Telegram | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

