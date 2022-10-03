Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.