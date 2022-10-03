World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Holdings Decreased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of World Acceptance worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRLD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The firm has a market cap of $622.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.31. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.60 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

