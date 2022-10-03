WOWswap (WOW) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. WOWswap has a market cap of $155,698.03 and $1,671.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,988 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOWswap’s official website is wowswap.io/swap.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

