Wrapped Centrifuge 1-Day Volume Tops $589,841.00 (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market cap of $15.02 million and $589,841.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Centrifuge Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge was first traded on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 51,621,899 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

