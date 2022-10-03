Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.37 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $46.37 million and $2.53 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $15.81 or 0.00080329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 2,932,929 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance.”

