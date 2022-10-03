X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Stock Price Up 2%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.26. 25,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 98,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.