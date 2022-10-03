Xend Finance Trading Down 17.3% This Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $138,527.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

