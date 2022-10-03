XYO 24 Hour Volume Hits $705,799.00 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $88.04 million and approximately $705,799.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XYO

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. Facebook | Instagram | Github | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

