Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.05. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 68,285 shares.
Yatsen Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $503.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Yatsen
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
