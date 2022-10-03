Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789,822 shares during the period. Zai Lab makes up 5.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 1.64% of Zai Lab worth $55,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 5,418.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,205,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after buying an additional 1,183,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $43,068,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Zai Lab by 61.7% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,055,000 after purchasing an additional 859,274 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,256.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 866,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 802,622 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

ZLAB traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $107.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

