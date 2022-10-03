Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynga Price Performance

Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynga

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $259,893,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $121,968,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $102,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after buying an additional 8,229,034 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zynga by 52,419.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,519,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after buying an additional 7,504,889 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

