26,179 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

General Electric Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:GE traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 293,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.