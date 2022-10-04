2,840 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 247,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after acquiring an additional 86,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,092,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

ESGU stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

