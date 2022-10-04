300,843 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.46% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,728,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,165,000 after buying an additional 163,388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,172,000 after buying an additional 45,568 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,765,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,409,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 104,103 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

