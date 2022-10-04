30,800 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Goldstream Capital Management Ltd

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,270 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $31,458,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 625,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,526,825. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

