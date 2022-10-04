360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 10%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 14,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 622,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QFIN has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
360 DigiTech Trading Up 12.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.
360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 840,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,911,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,473,000 after acquiring an additional 101,813 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.
360 DigiTech Company Profile
360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
