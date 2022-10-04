3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.06. 82,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.34. 3M has a 52-week low of $110.39 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.