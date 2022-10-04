44 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after buying an additional 798,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCI shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

