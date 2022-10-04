44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,623. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.