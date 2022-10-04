44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. 126,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,406,661. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

