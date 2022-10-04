44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,827. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

