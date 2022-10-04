44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Stock Performance

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -29.43%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.