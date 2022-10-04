44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,006. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

