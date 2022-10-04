6,442 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. 1,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,195. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

