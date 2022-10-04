6,447 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 107.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.