82,162 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,870,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFSD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $50.28.

