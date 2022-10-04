9,058 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.83. 1,925,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

