Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lowered by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.