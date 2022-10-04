AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Stock Up 3.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

