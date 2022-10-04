Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

