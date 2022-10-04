Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $264.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.02. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

