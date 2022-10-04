Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Performance

Accolade stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 47,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $939.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 97.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,528 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 28.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after acquiring an additional 675,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.