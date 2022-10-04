Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.
Accolade Stock Performance
Accolade stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 47,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $939.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.
Insider Transactions at Accolade
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 97.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,528 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 28.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after acquiring an additional 675,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.