ACoconut Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $183,695.92 and $27,639.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032890 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.