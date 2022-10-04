Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,223.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00271313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00137461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00725133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.42 or 0.00600379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00599493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00243524 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.