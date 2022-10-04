Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Grows Holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Semler Scientific makes up about 1.4% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Semler Scientific worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the first quarter worth about $988,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Semler Scientific by 244.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 157,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111,743 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMLR traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,791. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $260.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

