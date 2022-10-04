Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $16.49 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,031 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company accounts for approximately 16.8% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 551,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $77.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MC. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

