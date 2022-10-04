Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Shares Down 3.5%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €1.93 ($1.97) and last traded at €2.02 ($2.07). Approximately 277,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.10 ($2.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.19.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

