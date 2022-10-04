Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Featured Stories

