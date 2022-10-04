Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

