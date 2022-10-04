Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.22

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 359719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

