Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.34% from the company’s current price.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ TCRT opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.01.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRT. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.