Aleph.im (ALEPH) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $57.40 million and approximately $333,490.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im was first traded on June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im/#. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing).Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain”

