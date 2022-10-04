ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of ALE opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ALLETE by 421.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

