Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 50,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

