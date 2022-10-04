Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Alpha Teknova worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 720,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 76,139 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 220,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 43.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Teknova

In other news, Director J Matthew Mackowski bought 10,000 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Gunstream purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Matthew Mackowski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.